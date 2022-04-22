Oxford student awarded $50,000 Burger King scholarship

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Burger King Foundation presented Oxford High School senior Rosemary Fruge with the $50,000 James W. McLamore Whopper Scholarship on Friday.
It was a total surprise for her.
"It's so weird, it just doesn't feel real and I didn't know it was going on," she said.
Fruge is a member of the Oxford High School student council. She's a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, plus she captains the golf team.
Oxford High School Principal Noah Hamilton said she is an exceptional leader and a great friend.
"What are we going to do without Rosie?" Hamilton said. "Well, there's going to be a hole, but the beauty is she's had so many people to follow her and see her and she's mentored them; she has people ready to step up and fill her spot."
Fruge plans to attend Ole Miss to pursue a career in pharmacy.
"It's just surreal," she said. "It's so nice, fun, happy. I couldn't do it without them."