 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oxford student awarded $50,000 Burger King scholarship

  • Updated
  • 0
Fruge Awarded Burger King Scholarship

Fruge Awarded Burger King Scholarship

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Burger King Foundation presented Oxford High School senior Rosemary Fruge with the $50,000 James W. McLamore Whopper Scholarship on Friday.

It was a total surprise for her.

"It's so weird, it just doesn't feel real and I didn't know it was going on," she said.

Fruge is a member of the Oxford High School student council. She's a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, plus she captains the golf team.

Rosemary Fruge

Rosemary Fruge

Oxford High School Principal Noah Hamilton said she is an exceptional leader and a great friend.

"What are we going to do without Rosie?" Hamilton said. "Well, there's going to be a hole, but the beauty is she's had so many people to follow her and see her and she's mentored them; she has people ready to step up and fill her spot."

Fruge plans to attend Ole Miss to pursue a career in pharmacy.

"It's just surreal," she said. "It's so nice, fun, happy. I couldn't do it without them."

Tags

Recommended for you