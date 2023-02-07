Oxford School District accepting applicants for pre-K program

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Oxford School District is accepting applications for its pre-K program.
Since 2019, the school district has been a part of the Early Learning Collaborative that serves four sites.
Those sites include the Oxford Early Childhood Center, Lafayette Lower Elementary School, Willie Price Lab School and Mary Cathey Head Start.
Superintendent Bradley Roberson said the school district understands the value of pre-K programs.
“We understand that the earlier we can start educating our young children, the better our long-term success rate will be in graduating through high school, getting them ready for their post-secondary education or for the workforce."
The pre-K program is a free, full-day program for students who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023.
If you missed your opportunity to enroll your child, visit OxfordSD.org/prek.