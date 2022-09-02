Oxford Police prep for game day with extra patrols

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Oxford Police say fans coming to town for this weekend's Ole Miss game against Troy will find extra officers in the downtown area and on the Square.
Police Chief Jeff McCutchen says his department wants to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe behavior.
Police remind visitors to be aware of parking zones.
Vehicles will be towed from areas designated No Parking.
This ban includes areas along the highways or exit ramps.
Police also want to remind fans to store their valuables in the trunk and lock their cars.