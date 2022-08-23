Oxford Police identify suspect in Old Taylor Road auto burglaries

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Police identified one of the teenagers accused of auto burglary in Oxford.

Xavian Ivy, 18, of Oxford, initially faced four counts of auto burglary. Two juveniles were also arrested. Police did not identify them.

The auto burglaries were reported on Aug. 17 in the area of Old Taylor Road. According to an Oxford Police news release, security cameras captured footage of Ivy and the others.

Investigators also connected Ivy to auto burglaries that happened the previous month in the same area of Oxford, per police.

As a result, Ivy faces two additional auto burglary charges and sale of a stolen firearm.