Oxford police charge man with murder in woman's death

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Oxford Police Department arrested 33-year-old Justin Maurice Morris and charged him with murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Greteva Nicole Frierson.
Officers received a call about gunfire on Saddle Creek Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. Friday.
Once officers arrived to the home, they found Frierson suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
While the investigation is still in early stages, officers said it appears to be a domestic violence case.
A neighbor said she was lying in bed and around that time and heard two gunshots.
She lives two doors down and said the entire street was lined up with cops.
"I stayed up a little bit longer because I was kind of nervous. It was so many people, and I saw the cops scanning the driveway and turning stuff upside down as if they were looking for something," said the neighbor who did not want to give her name.
A judge set bond for Morris at $1 million.