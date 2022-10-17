Oxford Police charge hit-and-run suspect with manslaughter, aggravated DUI, leaving the scene

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was killed and another was injured in a weekend hit-and-run in Oxford.
According to Oxford Police, two people were found injured early Sunday morning, Oct. 16 in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall.
Medics carried both victims to the local hospital.
Police said one victim died and the other was transported to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
The deceased victim was later identified as Walker Fielder. Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce said Fielder was a junior from Madison.
Boyce later identified the second individual as Blanche Williamson, a sophomore from Raleigh, North Carolina.
Police identified the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennessee.
Holland was arrested Sunday evening in Shelby County, Tennessee, for accessory after the fact.
Rokitka was arrested Monday morning at approximately 8:30, according to Police. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County. Authorities said Rokitka surrendered to law enforcement there.
Police charged Rokitka, 24, with one count of manslaughter, one count of aggravated DUI, one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury.
Rokitka received a $1 million bond. Police will extradite Holland from Shelby County, Tennessee.
The following is from Oxford Police:
"We want to take this time to dispel rumors about the incident:
- Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland had no prior interactions with either victim prior to striking them with his truck.
- There were no fights or alterations and their paths did not cross. They were at separate establishments the entire night.
- Rokitka and Holland did not render aid or call 911 even though they knew what they had just done."