Oxford PD: Second suspect arrested following weekend death

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was killed and another was injured during the weekend in Oxford.
According to Oxford Police, two people were found injured early Sunday morning, Oct. 16 in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall.
Medics carried both victims to the local hospital.
Police said one victim died and the other was transported to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
The deceased victim was later identified as Walker Fielder.
Police did not name the second victim but only described the individual as a female Ole Miss student.
Police identified the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennessee.
Holland was arrested Sunday evening in Shelby County, Tennessee, for accessory after the fact.
Rokitka was arrested Monday morning at approximately 8:30, according to Police. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County.
Very little information has been released about what happened that resulted in the death and injury.
WTVA expects to receive more information from Police soon.
This article previously used the term "homicide." However, it's since been removed and changed to "death" pending more information from Police.