Oxford PD internship gives college students real-world experience

OXFORD, Miss (WTVA) -- Oxford Police department in taking the opportunity to get young people engaged in law enforcement and public relations and see it as a potential career path.
Public Information Officer Breck Jones hired Ole Miss marketing majors Nikkola Bales and Max Binkley as interns for the spring semester. Officer Jones says he wanted them to be as hands-on as possible. They help write press releases, create graphics, and post on social media.
These interns say the experience has given them a chance to make an real impact not found in the classroom.
"It's really easy to kinda disassociate your [school]work and just write something for a grade," says Binkley. "But when you write something that affects people's lives, it tells the story of people in the community. It's really impactful."
With law enforcement facing nationwide staffing shortages, Officer Jones says he hopes this internship program will get more young people interested in law enforcement careers.
Oxford PD plans to continue their internship program in the fall semester. If you are interested in applying, contact Oxford Police Department.