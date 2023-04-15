Oxford PD adds four new officers

OXFORD, Miss (WTVA) -- The Oxford Police Department welcomed a batch of diverse new officers to their 70+ member team.
Public Information Officer Breck Jones says the new officers include two officers with previous law enforcement experience and two officers with no prior experience. One of the hires was an intern at Oxford PD who is graduating from Ole Miss with a degree in Criminal Justice.
Officer Jones says he believes the new hires will enrich the department's policing philosophy.
"We wanna make sure that our officers are the kind of people that go out and build relations in our community, and not just patrol the streets and answer calls and things like that," says Jones. "We want officers that are proactive to go out there and keep everybody safe but also be involved in the community."