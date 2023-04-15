 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 142 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY
FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             COAHOMA               DESOTO
ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE             LEE
MARSHALL              MONROE                PANOLA
PONTOTOC              PRENTISS              QUITMAN
TALLAHATCHIE          TATE                  TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO            TUNICA                UNION
YALOBUSHA

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

BENTON                CARROLL               CHESTER
DECATUR               HARDEMAN              HARDIN
HENDERSON             HENRY                 MCNAIRY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BATESVILLE,
BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CAMDEN, CHARLESTON,
CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, DECATURVILLE, FULTON,
HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, HUNTINGDON, IUKA, LEXINGTON,
MARKS, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PARIS, PARSONS,
PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOUTHAVEN,
TUNICA, TUPELO, AND WATER VALLEY.

Oxford PD adds four new officers

  • 0
Oxford PD adds four new officers

OXFORD, Miss (WTVA) -- The Oxford Police Department welcomed a batch of diverse new officers to their 70+ member team.

Public Information Officer Breck Jones says the new officers include two officers with previous law enforcement experience and two officers with no prior experience. One of the hires was an intern at Oxford PD who is graduating from Ole Miss with a degree in Criminal Justice.

Officer Jones says he believes the new hires will enrich the department's policing philosophy.

"We wanna make sure that our officers are the kind of people that go out and build relations in our community, and not just patrol the streets and answer calls and things like that," says Jones. "We want officers that are proactive to go out there and keep everybody safe but also be involved in the community."

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you