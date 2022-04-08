Oxford P.D. offers new date rape drug detection

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Oxford Police Department and the Ole Miss Associated Student Body are promoting a special drink coaster all throughout town, campus and bars downtown.
It is an easy way to test drinks for date rape drugs.
The test is designed to detect gamma-hydroxybutyrate and ketamine, which are two of the most common chemicals used in spiked drinks.
Police Administrative Lt. Hildon Sessums said you just take a little sample of it and put it on test A and test B.
If it turns dark, your drink could possibly be positive for date rape drugs, and if it didn't — your drink is clear.
He added that the best thing to do is to never accept a drink from someone you don't know.
Sue and Dave Powers have a daughter who attends Ole Miss. They said it gives them peace of mind.
Sessums said it is just better to be safe than sorry when it comes to fighting the problem.
"It's not often that we get a call from someone who thinks they have been drugged, but when it happens, we wonder what could we have done."
The coasters are free to the public.