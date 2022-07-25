 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Oxford murder suspect set to appear in court on Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., Source: Oxford Police Department.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Oxford murder suspect Tim Herrington Jr. is scheduled to appear before a judge on Wednesday, July 27.

The 22-year-old from Grenada is accused of murdering Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

Jimmie Lee

Jimmie Lee

However, Lee’s body has not been found.

Lee disappeared on July 8.

Grenada attorney Carlos Moore said he’s been retained to represent Herrington. Moore is Herrington’s uncle by marriage.

The attorney shared the following statement on Friday, July 22.

"I have been retained to represent Tim Herrington along with Kevin Horan. Although he has been charged with a serious crime he is presumed innocent. We will vigorously defend him and look forward to clearing his good name."

Grenada attorney Carlos Moore is first Mississippian to lead National Bar Association

Attorney Carlos Moore, representing the family of Dominique Clayton, in Oxford on May 24, 2019.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you