Oxford mother named Mississippi Parent of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An Oxford mother is the 2022 Mississippi Parent of the Year, the state department of education announced on Wednesday.
Tara Denevan has two students in the Oxford School District.
The school district nominated her and described her as an overcomer, innovator and a strong supporter of education.
Denevan was the First Congressional District finalist.
Other finalists:
District 2 - Shequite Johnson, Sunflower County School District
District 3 - Juliana Adams, Brookhaven School District
District 4 - Dawn Albert, Pass Christian School District