Oxford mother named Mississippi Parent of the Year

  • Updated
Tara Denevan

Tara Denevan (Oxford School District) named 2022 Mississippi Parent of the Year. Source: Mississippi Department of Education.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An Oxford mother is the 2022 Mississippi Parent of the Year, the state department of education announced on Wednesday.

Tara Denevan has two students in the Oxford School District.

The school district nominated her and described her as an overcomer, innovator and a strong supporter of education.

Denevan was the First Congressional District finalist.

Other finalists:

District 2 - Shequite Johnson, Sunflower County School District

District 3 - Juliana Adams, Brookhaven School District

District 4 - Dawn Albert, Pass Christian School District

Open this link to read the full announcement.

