Oxford man arrested in Missouri for fatal motel shooting

JACKSON, Mo. (WTVA) - A man from Oxford, Mississippi, is accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding another at a Missouri motel.
Clifton Smith Jr., 26, was arrested following the incident Wednesday morning at the Town House Inn in Jackson, Missouri.
The incident happened a few hours before sunrise.
According to the Jackson Police Department, Smith entered into several rooms. In one room, he allegedly shot two men.
One shooting victim died and the other was shot multiple times and is in serious condition.
Police say Smith then exited the room and started shooting into other occupied rooms from the outside and through the windows.
Law enforcement officers then managed to take him into custody.
Smith faces murder, assault and burglary charges.