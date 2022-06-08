Oxford man arrested for Wednesday morning shooting near shopping complex

Update June 9
Police identified the suspect as Michael Burt, 69, of Oxford.
Police said the victim had been shot in the leg. Officers also recovered a weapon at a nearby home.
He’s charged with felony aggravated assault.
"We thank the public for their patience and understanding during this event and giving us time to put accurate information out," police stated. "We want to reemphasize that this shooting did not take place inside any of the businesses in the nearby shopping center."
Original article below
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was wounded and at least one other will be charged following a shooting late Wednesday morning in Oxford.
The incident happened shortly before 11:00 at a shopping complex on University Avenue.
Police said one person was shot but received non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the person was shot in the rear parking lot; no shots were fired inside any of the businesses.
Police took two people into custody as persons of interest. One of the individuals will be formally charged, police said.
The Oxford Police Department is expected to release more details soon.