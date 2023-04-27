Oxford is ready for busy Double Decker Arts Festival

OXFORD, Miss (WTVA) - The city Oxford has yet another busy weekend ahead. This time it is the annual Double Decker weekend.
Organizers say the annual event will bring lots of foot traffic to town which of course is good for business. The 26th annual Double Decker festival starts Friday, April 28th.
There will be so many things that people can do such as try new foods, check out artists, attend athletic events, and more.
The local businesses will be looking forward to all the people that are headed to the city. One local coffee shop worker explains how the weekend is intense, but more money will be made.
"It's more money for sure...It definitely makes it a lot busier uh I think we kind of end up having so many people staffed , on hand like as a service industry person it's not like a lot more money than usual um it's a little bit more for sure but it's really intense shifts for sure," says Conner Ferguson.
Ferguson says it is always an intense weekend for them as well as other businesses, but they all remain ready.