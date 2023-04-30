Oxford hosts Double Decker Festival over the weekend

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The double decker festival is one of the biggest weekends in Oxford. It was held over the weekend. The festival brings tons of visitors every year and brings the community together.
The over twenty-year tradition packed the streets of downtown oxford. People came from all over the country to enjoy the festivities.
“Just the diversity of the people and the food, everyone coming together around music, all the small vendors that are really getting to be loved on in a great atmosphere,” said Abbey Pate of Oxford.
“There is a wooden spoon vendor... I do not know their name, but that's fabulous. And, I mean that's wood from Mississippi, it's the craftsmen from mississippi. I just love seeing all that,” said Cindy Wales of Columbia, Tennessee.
The double decker festival is inspired by a double decker bus that was imported to oxford back in 1994. It is a tradition that celebrates art with hundreds of vendors lining the streets.
Even actor, performer, and singer Jim Belushi came to Oxford for the festivities.
“I love being in mississippi. it is the soul...the soul of music and spirituality. I mean it's the delta blues,” said Belushi.
Belushi didn't just come for fun, but to also promote his passion, medical marijuana. He has his own farm called Belushi's farm where they grow cannabis.
Belushi said his mission is to help people in need, especially veterans.
This is not about a business of making money, this is about a business of healing people. And there are so many veterans here in Mississippi that can use the help,” said Belushi. “And, I think my passion comes from help ever, hurt never.”
Vendors and booths like Southern Sky Brands have to apply to set up at the festival.
Leeann Stubbs, leads the team who makes those choices. She said watching everyone enjoy the fest is what makes it all worth it.
My favorite time of the day, always, is seeing the last act,” said Stubbs. “And, seeing the performers from North Lamar looking out at the stage, and saying, ya know, we helped plan this and bring all these people to oxford. And, this is why we planned this.”
Next year they'll do it all again.