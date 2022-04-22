Oxford businesses benefit from busy weekend activities

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - All different kinds of events drew people to Oxford over the weekend which is giving business owners a chance to get customers they may not normally see.
Over the weekend, Oxford is hosting the Ole Miss vs Mississippi State baseball series, the Grove Bowl, and the Double Decker Art Festival, bringing in foot traffic from all across the Magnolia state.
“The traffic and the crowd on the Square just seems bigger than it ever has," explained Chris Stephenson, owner of Oxford Burger Company. "Even today, getting here at 11 in the morning, it felt bigger.”
Stephenson said on it's busiest days, the burger joint sees around one thousand customers. However, this weekend, he said he would not be surprised if he served 1,500 people in a single day.
Just thinking about feeding that many mouths brought Stephenson joy.
“Of course it’s exciting," he said. "It’s always good to have customers and it’s fun to run a busy restaurant."
Oxford Burger Company is opening a second location in Tupelo in about 45 days.