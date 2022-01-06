Oxford adjusts PD salaries

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Oxford voted to adjust all salaries at the police department.
The salary adjustments will take effect on Jan. 13.
The salary adjustments will take starting salaries for non-certified officers to $46,213 and officers with experience up to $57,842.
Certified officers who want to work in Oxford will be compensated based on their experience and training.
“We’ve been struggling like a lot of other law enforcement departments across this nation to recruit and retain qualified people. This is a major, major step forward in the right direction,” Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said.
