Oxford adjusts PD salaries

Oxford Police Department badge

Oxford, Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Oxford voted to adjust all salaries at the police department.

The salary adjustments will take effect on Jan. 13.

The salary adjustments will take starting salaries for non-certified officers to $46,213 and officers with experience up to $57,842.

Certified officers who want to work in Oxford will be compensated based on their experience and training.

“We’ve been struggling like a lot of other law enforcement departments across this nation to recruit and retain qualified people. This is a major, major step forward in the right direction,” Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said.

Open this link to learn more about jobs with the City of Oxford.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

