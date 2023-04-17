Owner working to rebuild his gas station after it was destroyed by the Amory tornado

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA)- Recovery from any type of disaster does not happen overnight. There are many stages.
Amory residents have been examining what's left and what it takes to rebuild.
Several tree removal companies spent the day, April 17, trying to help the city of Amory get back on its feet.
Alongside all of the damaged homes are a lot of businesses wondering how they will rebuild and serve customers again.
Clayton Hooks is a director with Craddock Oil Company which owns the Exxon gas station on Highland Drive in Amory.
How to move forward has been a hot topic amongst the company's leaders.
"Right now, the planning stage is left's figure out what we can put on that lot to get the most use out of the lot," said Hooks.
The director says the timeline to rebuild is a lengthy one because of the many requirements that need to be fulfilled.
"Sometimes it takes the architect a couple of weeks to put their parts together," the director said, "Engineers have got to survey the property, survey the levels of the concrete," the director also noted.
It's going to take a lot to rebuild but Hook says the future is bright for the gas station.
"We are going to rebuild. it's not going to be the same thing. It's going to be a newer, nicer, bigger location and offer more products!" exclaimed Hook.
Hooks plans to meet with an architect to look over layouts on Wednesday, April 19.
He says it could take more than a year before the gas station is up and running again.