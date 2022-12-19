Owner of dogs arrested after attack in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The owner of a pack of dogs who viciously attacked a utility worker last week in Carroll County now faces charges.

Carroll County deputies arrested David Smith, 44, on Saturday, Dec. 17.

He faces five counts of simple assault by negligence and five counts of violating the county’s pitbull ordinance.

According to the sheriff’s office, five pit bulls attacked Ivan Rawles III on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The homeowner, on whose property the attack happened, killed one dog and Smith killed the four others.

The victim suffered deep cuts and lost a lot of blood; however, he’s expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff's office.