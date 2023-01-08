Overnight house fire claims life of New Albany woman.

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into what caused a deadly house fire in Union County.
New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said firefighters responded just after 11 p.m. to a home on Hampton Street. Upon arrival, they found more than half the home already burned.
Rescuers entered the home through a window in an attempt to save a woman living inside. They were able to carry her out of the burning building, but she did not survive.
Union County coroner Pam Boman also responded to the scene.
She identified the victim as 63-year-old Pamela Mitchell.
Chief Whiteside said this is the first fire death for his department in over a decade. He added no foul play is suspected.