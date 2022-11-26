 Skip to main content
Overnight Fire in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.

The fire occurred on Palmetto Road around 3 A.M.

Jeff Pearson, Palmetto Old Union Fire Chief, said the home belongs to the Assistant Fire Chief. 

"I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I got woken up by heavy fire and smoke. Got out of there. We've got to get an investigator involved."

The chief says everyone made it out of the home safely, except for a labradoodle. 

Several departments were at the scene, including Palmetto Old Union and South Lee Volunteer. 

An investigation has begun.

