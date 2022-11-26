Overnight Fire in Lee County leaves one dog dead

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.
"I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I got woken up by heavy fire and smoke. Got out of there. We've got to get an investigator involved."
The fire occurred on Palmetto Road around 3 A.M.
Jeff Pearson, Palmetto Old Union Fire Chief, said the home belongs to the Assistant Fire Chief.
The chief says everyone made it out of the home safely, except for a labradoodle.
Several departments were at the scene, including Palmetto Old Union and South Lee Volunteer.
An investigation has begun.