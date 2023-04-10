Over-the-counter Narcan receives praise but also concern

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month approved the over-the-counter (OTC) sale of Narcan
First responders and medical professionals administer Naloxone (Narcan) to quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, such as fentanyl.
It’s one of the deadliest synthetic opioids on the streets.
"That's the scary thing is skin-to-skin contact can do it or breathing can do it,” Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said of fentanyl. “It doesn't take very much, just a pinhead."
Now, the public will be able to buy Narcan nasal spray without a prescription.
The sheriff said Narcan saves lives but believes easy access could create big problems for first responders.
"That's the scary side of it is the fact that it may increase the use of fentanyl,” the sheriff said. “Instead of saving more lives, we may have more people on fentanyl."
First responders face a lot of challenges, one such danger is coming in direct contact with fentanyl.
"The potency of that drug is very much stronger than a lot of the other types of drugs, and we definitely see that more up close and personal," Tupelo Deputy Fire Chief Brad Robinson said.
Unintentional injuries, such opioid overdoses, are the leading cause of death for Americans aged 1 to 44.
Robinson believes OTC Narcan is a good thing, not only for people suffering from drug addiction, but for their loved ones too.
Narcan is available under a new Mississippi State Department of Health program.
An individual must answer a few online questions, watch a training video and the MSDH will mail that person a naloxone kit.
Higher dosages and some other forms of Narcan will still only be available with a prescription.