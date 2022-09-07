Outdoor restroom stolen from job site

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thefts happen often, but rarely is it a portable restroom that is stolen.
Tupelo Police Department received a report August 30, filed by Outdoor Pottys, that one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site. The job site was located on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo. The unit was green with a yellow “Outdoor Pottys” sign on it.
Outdoor Pottys is a family owned business located in Tupelo. Part owners Dillon Rock and Jessica King are confused as to why it would be stolen in the first place.
“Well, I mean it’s happened a hand full of times over the years since we owned the business. But, it’s just an odd occurrence. We just don’t understand why you know exactly anyone would want ‘em,” says Rock.
“It’s just strange to be honest. We just came through and it was gone,” says King.
If you have any information on this missing restroom call Tupelo Police Department or Outdoor Pottys.