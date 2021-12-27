Organizers of Tupelo NYE party say event is a go even with rain

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The folks putting on Tupelo's New Year's celebration say there will be a show as long as there is not any lightning.
"We want to make sure people are having safe fun to ring in the new year," said Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau spokeswoman Jennie Bradford Curlee.
Organizers are aware of the potential for bad weather Friday night, but Curlee said the party will happen even if it rains.
Plans for the celebration include live music, fireworks and a guitar drop from one of the buildings downtown.