You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Organizers of Tupelo NYE party say event is a go even with rain

  • Updated
  • 0
New Year's celebration in Tupelo to bring in 2020

New Year's celebration in Tupelo to bring in 2020

Organizers of the bash say it will happen even if it rains unless there's lightning

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The folks putting on Tupelo's New Year's celebration say there will be a show as long as there is not any lightning.

"We want to make sure people are having safe fun to ring in the new year," said Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau spokeswoman Jennie Bradford Curlee.

Organizers are aware of the potential for bad weather Friday night, but Curlee said the party will happen even if it rains.

Plans for the celebration include live music, fireworks and a guitar drop from one of the buildings downtown.

Tags

Recommended for you