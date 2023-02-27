Operation Ukraine in Columbus needing food donations

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - It's been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and many Ukrainians are still struggling.
A local organization has been doing its part to help those in need.
Operation Ukraine is an organization that supplies food, and pharmaceutical products and rebuilds hospitals.
Right now, there is a growing demand for food. The organization is struggling to meet that demand.
They are asking for help to get specific pre-cooked canned goods. Some of those goods include.
- Beef Stew
- Chicken & Dumplings
- Chunky Sirloin Steak
- Chunky Hearty Beef Barley
- Chunky Savory Pot Roast
- Chunky Creamy Chicken Noodle
- Chicken Noodle
- Vienna Sausage
- SPAM
- Cooked Ham
- Tuna
- Mini Ravioli
She said these items are essential because Ukrainians do not have gas, heat, clean water, or electricity. She went on to say that they are tearing there houses apart to make firewood.
“In Ukraine right now, people are dying because of lack of food, clean water,” Kathy Cadden of Operation Ukraine said.
She said they plan to ship containers of food in the coming weeks.
The organization encourages churches, schools and the community to give to this cause.
To learn more about making a donation, call Cadden at 662-549-2416.