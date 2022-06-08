One suspect to be charged following Oxford shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was shot late Wednesday morning in Oxford.
At 11:06 a.m. the Oxford Police Department said, “There is a large police presence in the area of Delta Dog on University Avenue. Please avoid the area if possible.”
At 11:21 a.m. police said, “There is not an active shooter situation at Delta Dog. One person has been shot but has non-life threatening injuries.”
At 11:53 a.m. police said, "We have two persons of interest in custody at this time, but we are still clearing the area."
At 12:33 p.m. police said, "The person who was shot sustained injuries in the rear parking lot. There were no shots fired inside any of the businesses."
At 1:38 p.m. police said, "Through the investigation one of the persons of interests developed into an official suspect. He has been arrested and formal charges are forthcoming. We are in the process of clearing the scene."
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.