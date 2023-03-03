 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST
Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM
CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Wind damage found across northeast Mississippi

  • 0
Storm damage to band hall at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, MS

Storm damage to band hall at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi. Credit: ICC.

High winds damaged the roof of the band hall on the Fulton campus of Itawamba Community College.

Open this link to view active power outages.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - High winds left behind damage to several structures in northeast Mississippi.

Oktibbeha County EMA reported one non-life-threatening injury after a tree fell on a home.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported one death in Yazoo County after a tree fell on a truck.

Wind damaged the roof of the band hall on the Fulton campus of Itawamba Community College. ICC provided several images of the damage.

Storm damage to band hall at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi. Credit: ICC.

Storm damage to band hall at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi. Credit: ICC.
Storm damage to band hall at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi. Credit: ICC.

Storm damage to band hall at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi. Credit: ICC.

Winds knocked over a 18-wheeler on Interstate 22 near the U.S. Highway 45 junction in north Tupelo.

A Mississippi Department of Transportation camera captured an image of the wreck at 9:03 a.m. 

Overblown 18-wheelr blocking I-22 in north Tupelo

Overblown 18-wheeler blocking Interstate 22 near the U.S. Highway 45 junction in north Tupelo, MS. Photo: MDOTTraffic.

The high wind damaged the roof of an apartment building in Nettleton. The building is along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Storm damage in Nettleton, Mississippi. Date: March 3, 2023.
Storm damage along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Nettleton, MS

Storm damage along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Nettleton, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 3, 2023.
Storm damage along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Nettleton, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 3, 2023.

Storm damage along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Nettleton, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 3, 2023.

Wind also damaged more roofs in Nettleton. WTVA anchor Craig Ford reported from the scene of one such roof.

WTVA anchor Craig Ford reported live from Nettleton, Mississippi, where high winds damaged several roofs there.

Samantha Ann Nichols captured video of high winds whipping the flag pole in her yard in Baldwyn.

Wind also knocked over a large tree next the to the football stadium on the Mississippi State campus.

Storm knocked over tree next to football stadium on Mississippi State campus

A storm knocked over a tree next to the football stadium on the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville, Mississippi. Credit: Owen Basselman. Photo Date: March 3, 2023.

A tree fell through the roof of a home in Mooreville. The occupants managed to escape with only scratches.

A tree fell through the roof of a home in Mooreville, Mississippi.

Something similar happened to a home in Fulton.

WTVA reporter Garner Montgomery reported live from a damaged home in Itawamba County.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you