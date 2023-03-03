Wind damage found across northeast Mississippi

Open this link to view active power outages.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - High winds left behind damage to several structures in northeast Mississippi.
Oktibbeha County EMA reported one non-life-threatening injury after a tree fell on a home.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported one death in Yazoo County after a tree fell on a truck.
Wind damaged the roof of the band hall on the Fulton campus of Itawamba Community College. ICC provided several images of the damage.
Winds knocked over a 18-wheeler on Interstate 22 near the U.S. Highway 45 junction in north Tupelo.
A Mississippi Department of Transportation camera captured an image of the wreck at 9:03 a.m.
The high wind damaged the roof of an apartment building in Nettleton. The building is along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
Wind also damaged more roofs in Nettleton. WTVA anchor Craig Ford reported from the scene of one such roof.
Samantha Ann Nichols captured video of high winds whipping the flag pole in her yard in Baldwyn.
Wind also knocked over a large tree next the to the football stadium on the Mississippi State campus.
A tree fell through the roof of a home in Mooreville. The occupants managed to escape with only scratches.
Something similar happened to a home in Fulton.