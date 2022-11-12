 Skip to main content
One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo

Law enforcement responded to an overnight shooting in Tupelo.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told them the man may have been arguing with more than one person — a group described as males with facial hair in a gray Dodge Charger.

You are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS if you have any information that can help police solve the case.

