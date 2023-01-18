One school district will have a modified calendar in the upcoming school year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County will be making some changes to its school year calendar in 2023 and 2024.
This means longer breaks for students and intercessions for students needing a little more help in the classroom.
The board unanimously approved the modified calendar last Friday and the superintendent has some great things to say about it.
"We're always looking for positive change,” Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Sam Allison said. “We realized that to keep moving forward and to keep moving up that we've always got to have to look at ways to make our district better, make it stronger. And we feel like the calendar has a lot of positives to it.”
Teachers are even embracing the calendar and seeing its benefits.
"So, I see this intercession as a time where they can come into a classroom,” teacher Rachel Roberson said. “It will be smaller groups, possibly even one-on-one and they’re just coming to make up some of that work to get them caught up and because it's at strategic placement in the year. Students can come back into that next nine weeks on the same page with the exact same knowledge. And I feel like it will be beneficial to those.”
Allison said he looks forward to seeing how the calendar helps the district achieve its goals.