One person shot in Clay County cemetery, suspect claimed self-defense

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Clay County deputies are investigating a weekend shooting at a cemetery.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said it happened at Memorial Gardens Saturday.
One person was shot. An ambulance took the victim to the North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point.
According to Sheriff Scott, the suspect said he was assaulted and claimed the shooting was in self-defense.
Deputies are working on getting witness statements.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.