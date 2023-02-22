One person killed in shooting at Yokohama Tire plant in Clay County

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead and another person is in custody following a shooting Wednesday morning at the Yokohama plant in Clay County.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said his office received the 911 call at approximately 7:00.
The shooting happened in the facility’s parking lot between co-workers.
The sheriff identified the victim as Javerest Gray, 28, of Starkville, who was pronounced dead at the local hospital.
He identified the alleged shooter as Willie Swain Jr., 41, who later surrendered to law enforcement early Thursday afternoon, Feb. 23.
