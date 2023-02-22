 Skip to main content
One person killed in shooting at Yokohama Tire plant in Clay County

  • Updated
Yokohama plant in Clay County, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 22, 2023.

One person is dead and another person is wanted following a shooting Wednesday morning at the Yokohama plant in Clay County.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead and another person is in custody following a shooting Wednesday morning at the Yokohama plant in Clay County.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said his office received the 911 call at approximately 7:00.

The shooting happened in the facility’s parking lot between co-workers.

The sheriff identified the victim as Javerest Gray, 28, of Starkville, who was pronounced dead at the local hospital.

Javerest Gray

Javerest Gray, Source: Family.
Willie Swain Jr.

Willie Swain Jr.

He identified the alleged shooter as Willie Swain Jr., 41, who later surrendered to law enforcement early Thursday afternoon, Feb. 23.

