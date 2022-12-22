 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills of 10 below zero to 15 below zero. A
Wind Chill Advisory may be needed Friday afternoon into Friday
night.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon Thursday to
6 AM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM
Thursday to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezes may occur as cold air quickly
builds in over wet ground. This may result in hazardous travel
conditions. Reduced visibilities will also be possible. Travel
is strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

One person killed in hostage situation at Walmart store in Richland

  • Updated
  • 0
Officer-involved shooting at Walmart in Richland

Officers outside a Walmart store in Richland, Mississippi. Photo Date: Dec. 21, 2022. Source: WLBT.

RICHLAND, Miss. (WTVA) - The state is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday evening, Dec. 21 at a Walmart store in Richland.

According to WLBT-TV in Jackson, witnesses said a woman got into a confrontation with an employee in the customer service department and held the employee hostage.

Richland Police entered the store and tried to calm the situation, but the Police shot and killed the woman, who had a gun.

No other injuries were reported. The woman’s identity has not been released.

The store is closed until further notice.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

