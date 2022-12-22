One person killed in hostage situation at Walmart store in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WTVA) - The state is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday evening, Dec. 21 at a Walmart store in Richland.
According to WLBT-TV in Jackson, witnesses said a woman got into a confrontation with an employee in the customer service department and held the employee hostage.
Richland Police entered the store and tried to calm the situation, but the Police shot and killed the woman, who had a gun.
No other injuries were reported. The woman’s identity has not been released.
The store is closed until further notice.