 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person dead, officers not injured in Meridian shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights, sirens, crime

Credit: Pixabay

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is looking into a Tuesday morning officer-involved shooting in Meridian.

WTOK-TV in Meridian reports the shooting happened at Meridian Living, an assisted care facility near Uptown Meridian mall.

Police told the TV station a man entered the facility and threatened employees with a pistol.

Officers tried to negotiate with the man, according to the report. Ultimately, an officer or officers shot and killed the man.

The officers were not injured, according to MBI.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you