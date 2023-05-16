One person dead, officers not injured in Meridian shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is looking into a Tuesday morning officer-involved shooting in Meridian.
WTOK-TV in Meridian reports the shooting happened at Meridian Living, an assisted care facility near Uptown Meridian mall.
Police told the TV station a man entered the facility and threatened employees with a pistol.
Officers tried to negotiate with the man, according to the report. Ultimately, an officer or officers shot and killed the man.
The officers were not injured, according to MBI.