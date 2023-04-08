One person dead in Easter weekend shooting in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA)- Booneville Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person.
Booneville Police Chief Micheal Ramey told WTVA that the shooting happened on the southeast side of the city.
Police officers investigated a call that reported an alleged shooting around 11:10 p.m. Friday night, April 7.
Upon arrival, police found a person dead on the scene.
Chief Ramey could not release any more information on the shooting but did say one person is in custody.
More information is expected to be released Monday afternoon.