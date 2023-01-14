One person dead in an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County, Alabama

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVA) — The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County that left one person dead.
Lamar County Coroner Allen Chandler identified that person as Devin Cribbs.
He said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 10.
According to Chandler, a traffic stop led to an exchange of gunfire.
He added the body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for an autopsy.
WTVA has reached out to the Vernon Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency seeking additional information.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.