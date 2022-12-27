 Skip to main content
One person dead after vehicle accident in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Lee County.

The accident happened on Mississippi Highway 178 near County Road 1310 in the Skyline community.

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the accident involved three vehicles.

One person died. He did not identify the victim.

Troopers reported minor injuries to the other individuals who were involved.

MHP is expected to provide more information after troopers have notified next-of-kin.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green is not releasing the victim's name at this time but confirmed the victim was a 37-year-old woman.

