One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Union County

A Union County deputy was involved in a shooting while trying to de-escalate a domestic violence situation late Saturday, June, 3, afternoon.

MYRTLE, Miss. (WTVA) - One man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Union County.

Union County Coroner Pam Boman identified the deceased as 51-year-old, Robert Dillard. 

Dillard's body will be sent off to Pearl for an autopsy.

The incident happened at a home in the 1200 block of Highway 349 in Myrtle, Mississippi.

Union County officer involved shooting scene

Union County officer involved shooting scene. Source: Craig Ford

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards tells WTVA that a deputy responded to a domestic disturbance call on Saturday, June 3.

Once the deputy arrived at the scene and approached the house, an individual pointed a gun at the deputy.

The deputy shot at the man. The man then barricaded himself inside of the home.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

According to the release, the deputies received no injuries.

However, the individual died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

