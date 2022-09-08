One killed, child airlifted after wreck in Oktibbeha County

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A young woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Oktibbeha County.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened at approximately 3:00 on Highway 82.
The crash involved two vans. One van was traveling west on the highway. The second van was traveling north on County Lake Road.
MHP Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the first van collided with the side of the second van.
Miyah Amos, 24, was a passenger in the second van. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the second van received minor injuries. A child was airlifted to Jackson.