One killed, another hurt in Oxford City Hall parking lot

OXFORD, Miss (WTVA) - Two people were found injured in a parking lot.
On Oct. 16 at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a call near City Hall.
When officers arrived, they found two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
They were both taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in North Mississippi.
Police said that one of the victims was later pronounced dead, and the other was later taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Oxford Police has released a photo of people and a vehicle of interest.
If you have any information call Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.