One injury reported in Tupelo shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported one injury following a Sunday shooting in Tupelo.
According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 100 block of South Canal Street.
Officers found two vehicles with gunshot damage and found where bullets had struck the front of a nearby home.
At the same time, officers were told a man went to the emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.
Police have yet to announce any arrests.