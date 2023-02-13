 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One injury reported in Tupelo shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Tupelo Police Department badge

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported one injury following a Sunday shooting in Tupelo.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 100 block of South Canal Street.

Officers found two vehicles with gunshot damage and found where bullets had struck the front of a nearby home.

At the same time, officers were told a man went to the emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police have yet to announce any arrests.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you