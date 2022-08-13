One injured in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating an early morning Saturday shooting.
According to Public Information Officer, Sergeant Brandon Lovelady, Pines Manufactured Home Community on Louisville St. to the report of a gunshot victim.
The victim was transported for treatment. The incident is under investigation.
They ask anyone with information to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or through the anonymous tip system on their website.
Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.