One injured in Starkville shooting

  Updated
  • 0
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating an early morning Saturday shooting.

According to Public Information Officer, Sergeant Brandon Lovelady, Pines Manufactured Home Community on Louisville St. to the report of a gunshot victim.

The victim was transported for treatment. The incident is under investigation.

They ask anyone with information to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or through the anonymous tip system on their website.

Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.

