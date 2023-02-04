One hurt in collision involving two vehicles in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two vehicles.
The incident happened on Highway 12 in Lowndes County on Friday, February 03, 2023, at approximately 6:27 p.m.
A Lexus traveling westbound on Highway 12 collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on Highway 12.
Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, says the Lexus tried to turn left onto Cal-Steens Rd when it collided with the Tahoe.
There was one injury reported in the crash.