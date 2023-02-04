 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One hurt in collision involving two vehicles in Lowndes County

  • 0
Alabama troopers investigate fatal car accident

Credit: MGN

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two vehicles. 

The incident happened on Highway 12 in Lowndes County on Friday, February 03, 2023, at approximately 6:27 p.m. 

A Lexus traveling westbound on Highway 12 collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on Highway 12.

Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, says the Lexus tried to turn left onto Cal-Steens Rd when it collided with the Tahoe.

There was one injury reported in the crash.

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you