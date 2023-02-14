One Grenada County escapee dead; other escapee arrested

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - One of the two Grenada County jail escapees reportedly committed suicide before being captured Tuesday, according to law enforcement.
Grenada County Sheriff Rolando Fair said law enforcement received a tip that Jonathan Miller and Claude Slaughter were hiding in a wooded area behind a church on Prospect Road in Montgomery County.
When officers surrounded the two, a gunshot was heard. They found Slaughter suffering from a gunshot wound. He apparently shot himself.
He was rushed to an ambulance, and a helicopter also responded, but the coroner pronounced him dead. Miller was arrested.
The two men escaped Sunday evening.
Slaughter was serving a sentence for felony possession of a firearm and threatening a law enforcement officer.
Miller was serving a sentence for malicious mischief and controlled substance charges, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.