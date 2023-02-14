 Skip to main content
One Grenada County escapee dead; other escapee arrested

  • Updated
Claude Slaughter and Jonathan Miller

One of the two Grenada County jail escapees is believed to have committed suicide before being captured Tuesday, according to law enforcement.

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - One of the two Grenada County jail escapees reportedly committed suicide before being captured Tuesday, according to law enforcement.

Grenada County Sheriff Rolando Fair said law enforcement received a tip that Jonathan Miller and Claude Slaughter were hiding in a wooded area behind a church on Prospect Road in Montgomery County.

When officers surrounded the two, a gunshot was heard. They found Slaughter suffering from a gunshot wound. He apparently shot himself.

He was rushed to an ambulance, and a helicopter also responded, but the coroner pronounced him dead. Miller was arrested.

The two men escaped Sunday evening.

Slaughter was serving a sentence for felony possession of a firearm and threatening a law enforcement officer.

Miller was serving a sentence for malicious mischief and controlled substance charges, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

