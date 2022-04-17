One dead, one charged after assault at Tupelo restaurant

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say one person died and another is in jail after an assault early Saturday at a restaurant.
Leonard "K.C." Cooper, 31, of Fulton, passed away Saturday evening at the Regional Medical Center in Memphis, according to Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green.
Major Chuck McDougald says officers found emergency medical responders treating Cooper when they showed up at Steele's Dive on West Main Street after someone called them around 1:30 a.m.
Police then arrested someone before 7 p.m. Saturday for aggravated assault. The victim died shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.
McDougald did not reveal the name of the person under arrest who now faces a homicide charge or specify the type of assault.
A pathologist at the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory in Pearl will perform an autopsy on Cooper as part of the investigation into what happened.