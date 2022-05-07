One dead, one arrested following overnight homicide near Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement is investigating a killing that happened at an apartment complex near Starkville, and deputies in Alabama say they arrested the murder suspect following a chase.
The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department plans to release more information about what happened later on Saturday.
However, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Alabama says it arrested Arti Brown, 31, on a first-degree murder warrant from Oktibbeha County.
Alabama deputies say Brown was heading west on Interstate 20/59 around 8 a.m. Saturday when they tried stopping his car but it kept going.
One of the deputies used a spike strip to get the vehicle stopped roughly eleven miles down the interstate southwest of Tuscaloosa.