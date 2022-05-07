 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One dead, one arrested following overnight homicide near Starkville

  • Updated
  • 0
Law enforcement around a vehicle driven by man wanted for first-degree murder in Oktibbeha County

Law enforcement in Alabama surrounding a vehicle driven by a man wanted on a first-degree murder warrant by Oktibbeha County.

 Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement is investigating a killing that happened at an apartment complex near Starkville, and deputies in Alabama say they arrested the murder suspect following a chase.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department plans to release more information about what happened later on Saturday.

However, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Alabama says it arrested Arti Brown, 31, on a first-degree murder warrant from Oktibbeha County.

Alabama deputies say Brown was heading west on Interstate 20/59 around 8 a.m. Saturday when they tried stopping his car but it kept going.

One of the deputies used a spike strip to get the vehicle stopped roughly eleven miles down the interstate southwest of Tuscaloosa.

Tags

Recommended for you