One dead, multiple people shot during festival at Mississippi State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The sheriff of Hinds County says an investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting after one person died and multiple others were hurt Saturday night at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds during the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.
Sheriff Tyree Jones posted on Twitter several people were taken to hospitals with unknown injuries following the shooting.
"Several shooters are believed to be involved, and the investigation is being treated as an active shooter situation," said Jones.
WLBT-TV reports the rides at the festival were forced to shut down and people were forced to leave.