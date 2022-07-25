 Skip to main content
One dead in Jackson officer-involved shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Officer-involved shooting in Jackson on July 25, 2022

Officer-involved shooting in Jackson, Mississippi, on July 25, 2022. Credit: WLBT.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi reported its 14th officer-involved shooting of the year.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon, July 25 in Jackson.

WLBT-TV in Jackson reports the unnamed suspect is dead.

Jackson Police Department spokesman Sam Brown said an officer saw the suspect shoot at a woman inside a vehicle.

The officer told the suspect to drop the weapon, the TV station reported. Instead, the suspect turned the weapon on the officer who shot the suspect.

The suspect died at the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

