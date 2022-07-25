One dead in Jackson officer-involved shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi reported its 14th officer-involved shooting of the year.
The shooting happened Monday afternoon, July 25 in Jackson.
WLBT-TV in Jackson reports the unnamed suspect is dead.
Jackson Police Department spokesman Sam Brown said an officer saw the suspect shoot at a woman inside a vehicle.
The officer told the suspect to drop the weapon, the TV station reported. Instead, the suspect turned the weapon on the officer who shot the suspect.
The suspect died at the scene.
