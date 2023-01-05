One dead in crash near French Camp

FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a fatal crash Thursday in Choctaw County.
Choctaw County deputy Dillion Cates said the wreck happened around noon on Highway 413 near Miller Road.
He said a log truck lost its load while going around a curve.
A van tried to avoid crashing and went off the road and struck a tree.
A pick-up truck behind the van crashed into a log from the log truck.
Cates said an individual inside the pick-up truck died at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.
Air medics transported the log truck driver to the hospital in Tupelo for serious injuries.
The occupants of the van suffered minor injuries and went to local hospitals.